Thyssenkrupp could decide on hydrogen unit IPO in H1

FRANKFURT, June 8 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE on Wednesday said that a decision regarding a potential listing of its hydrogen division could still be made within the next three weeks.

Thyssenkrupp Nucera, a 66-34 joint venture of Thyssenkrupp and Italy's De Nora, is currently examining an initial public offering as the preferred option for its growth strategy.

Thyssenkrupp CEO Martina Merz earlier this year said that a decision on whether or not to go ahead with such a move could be made in the first half of 2022.

