Thyssenkrupp considers carve-out of steel unit - minister

DUESSELDORF, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE is considering carving out its steel division and putting it under Germany's economic stabilisation fund in a bid to rescue the ailing business, a senior policymaker said on Friday.

Andreas Pinkwart, economy minister of North Rhine-Westphalia -- Germany's most populous state where Thyssenkrupp is based -- said talks with the conglomerate over state aid continued and that a carve-out was being assessed by the government.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff Writing by Christoph Steitz Editing by Michelle Adair)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647; Reuters Messaging: https://twitter.com/reuters_csteitz))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.