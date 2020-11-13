Thyssenkrupp considers carve-out of steel unit - minister

Thyssenkrupp is considering carving out its steel division and putting it under Germany's economic stabilisation fund in a bid to rescue the ailing business, a senior policymaker said on Friday.

Andreas Pinkwart, economy minister of North Rhine-Westphalia -- Germany's most populous state where Thyssenkrupp is based -- said talks with the conglomerate over state aid continued and that a carve-out was being assessed by the government.

