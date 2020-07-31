Thyssenkrupp closes $20.4 billion elevator unit sale

FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE on Friday said it successfully closed the 17.2 billion euro ($20.4 billion) sale of its elevator division, leaving the ailing conglomerate with a cash lifeline but robbing it of its best asset.

The group in February had agreed to sell the asset to a consortium led by private equity firms Advent, Cinven CINV.UL, with Germany's RAG foundation acting as co-investor.

($1 = 0.8435 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1269; Reuters Messaging: christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.