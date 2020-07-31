Thyssenkrupp closes $20.4 billion elevator unit sale

Thyssenkrupp on Friday said it successfully closed the 17.2 billion euro ($20.4 billion) sale of its elevator division, leaving the ailing conglomerate with a cash lifeline but robbing it of its best asset.

The group in February had agreed to sell the asset to a consortium led by private equity firms Advent, Cinven CINV.UL, with Germany's RAG foundation acting as co-investor.

