Thyssenkrupp CFO: we'll take our time with steel spin-off

Thyssenkrupp Chief Financial Officer Klaus Keysberg refrained from laying out a clear timetable for the conglomerate's standing plans to spin off its steel division, saying the company would take its time to get there.

Thyssenkrupp first announced plans for a potential spin-off of the steel division, Europe's second-largest, in early 2021, but the current macroeconomic environment and sizeable investment needs have delayed these efforts.

