Thyssenkrupp CEO: Steel business would be best if independent

DUISBURG, Germany, March 1 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE CEO Martina Merz on Wednesday spoke in favour of setting up the group's steel division on its own, but did not say how this could be achieved.

"We believe the steel industry is facing a prolonged period of transformation in which there are great uncertainties," Merz said in Duisburg, adding that the group believed the steel unit would benefit from an independent set-up.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Rachel More)

