Thyssenkrupp CEO: Steel business would be best if independent

Credit: REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

March 01, 2023 — 04:43 am EST

Written by Tom Kaeckenhoff for Reuters ->

DUISBURG, Germany, March 1 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE CEO Martina Merz on Wednesday spoke in favour of setting up the group's steel division on its own, but did not say how this could be achieved.

"We believe the steel industry is facing a prolonged period of transformation in which there are great uncertainties," Merz said in Duisburg, adding that the group believed the steel unit would benefit from an independent set-up.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Rachel More)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.