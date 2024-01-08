Thyssenkrupp CEO tells staff it must regain investor confidence

DUESSELDORF, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp's TKAG.DE CEO has told employees that it must redouble efforts to regain investor trust in order to protect jobs and investment as it moves ahead with a restructuring.

Miguel Lopez made the comments in an internal message, highlighting the German conglomerate's difficulties in reviving its share price, which has lost around 5% since he took over as CEO in June and is down around 10% over the past two months.

Thyssenkrupp last year successfully listed its hydrogen business Nucera NCH2.DE, but delayed efforts to divest its steel and marine divisions have been weighing on its shares.

"We need to get stock exchanges and financial markets more enthusiastic about us again. Only then can we invest more and keep jobs secure in the long term," Lopez said.

Lopez said in the memo, which was seen by Reuters, that he would therefore meet investors in the U.S. this week, without giving further details.

Thyssenkrupp's calendar lists the Commerzbank und ODDO BHF German Investment Seminar in New York for the week of Jan. 8.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Alexander Smith)

