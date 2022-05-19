Thyssenkrupp CEO Merz gets 5-year contract extension

FRANKFURT, May 19 (Reuters) - Martina Merz, who has been chief executive of Germany's Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE since 2019, has received a five-year contract extension until March 2028, the company said on Thursday.

"On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board I would like to thank Martina Merz for the resolute approach to the transformation of Thyssenkrupp," Supervisory Board Chairman Siegfried Russwurm said in a statement.

"We are pleased that Ms. Merz has agreed to continue to drive forward this change process in her role as Chairman of the Executive Board of the Company."

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

