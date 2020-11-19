Thyssenkrupp CEO: No steel acquisitions in current situation

FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE is not considering making acquisitions in its "no taboo" approach to its loss-making steel unit, Chief Executive Martina Merz said on Thursday.

Options for the division range from selling all or parts of it to obtaining government funding, the company said. It has so far not ruled out takeovers.

