Thyssenkrupp Bags Contract From Air Products To Supply More Than 2GW Electrolysis Plant

(RTTNews) - Thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers, a provider of technologies for high-efficiency electrolysis plants, said it received a contract from Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD), a provider of essential industrial gases and other equipment, to supply over two-gigawatt or 2 GW electrolysis plant for green hydrogen ventures at NEOM in Saudi Arabia.

Financial term of the deal are not known yet.

NEOM or New Future is a planned $500 billion futuristic megacity which is being developed in northwestern part of Saudi Arabia.

Under the contract, the German company is expected to engineer, procure, and fabricate the proposed plant based on their large-scale 20 megawatt alkaline water electrolysis module, Trexlertown-headquartered Air Products said in a statement.

Once the construction of the plant gets completed, then the project builders- NEOM, ACWA Power, and Air Products will operate the plant.

When the plant becomes operational in 2026 as scheduled, it is expected to produce hydrogen to be synthesized into carbon-free ammonia for export exclusively by Air Products to various parts of the globe.

