Thyssenkrupp awards SMS Group contract for low-carbon steel production site

February 24, 2023 — 05:11 am EST

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE is awarding German engineering firm SMS Group with the contract to build a planned direct reduction plant to make low-carbon steel, it said on Friday, a project worth more than 2 billion euros ($2.12 billion).

Thyssenkrupp had made the decision to build the site, which will produce 2.5 million metric tonnes a year and save 3.5 million tonnes of CO2, last year as part of efforts to bring down emissions in steel production.

