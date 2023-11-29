News & Insights

Thyssenkrupp appoints Jens Schulte to succeed CFO

Credit: REUTERS/JANA RODENBUSCH

November 29, 2023 — 02:27 pm EST

Written by Christopher Steitz for Reuters ->

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE on Wednesday said it would appoint Dr Jens Schulte as its new finance chief, marking the conglomerate's latest move in its accelerated turnaround since CEO Miguel Lopez took over in June.

Schulte, currently CFO of glass manufacturer Schott AG, will succeed Klaus Keysberg, who decided not to seek an extension after his contract runs out on July 31, 2024. Keysberg has served as Thyssenkrupp's CFO since April 2020.

Since taking office, Lopez, a former manager at Siemens Gamesa ENR1n.DE and Siemens SIEGn.DE, has taken several steps to speed up Thyssenkrupp's restructuring, including listing its hydrogen division and launching a performance programme.

