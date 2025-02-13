News & Insights

Thyssenkrupp AG Q1 Loss Narrows, Orders Climb; Confirms FY25 Earnings View, Cuts Sales Forecast

(RTTNews) - German industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp AG (TYEKF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net loss narrowed from the prior year, despite a drop in sales. Order intake, however, climbed, and the company confirmed fiscal 2025 earnings outlook, but trimmed sales view.

For the first quarter, thyssenkrupp posted a net loss attributable to shareholders of 51 million euros, compared to prior year's loss of 314 million euros. Loss per share was 0.08 euro, compared to loss of 0.50 euro last year.

On a pre-tax basis, the company posted profit of 20 million euros, compared to loss of 232 million euros last year. Adjusted EBIT climbed to 191 million euros from 84 million euros last year.

Group sales dropped 4 percent to 7.83 billion euros from prior year's 8.18 billion euros, due to lower prices and weaker demand.

Order intake, however, increased by 57 percent year-on-year to 12.48 billion euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, regarding net income, thyssenkrupp continues to assume a return to profit with an improvement to a figure between 100 million and 500 million euros.

The company confirmed fiscal 2025 forecast for adjusted EBIT between 600 million euros and 1 billion euros, and lowered expectation for group sales due to demand factors.

thyssenkrupp now expects sales to be down 3 percent to be flat, compared to previously expected increase between 0 percent and 3 percent.

thyssenkrupp also raised the forecast for free cash flow before M&A and now expects a positive figure of up to 300 million euros for the full year, compared to previous negative expectation.

