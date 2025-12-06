thyssenkrupp AG - Depositary Receipt (TKAMY) Price Target Decreased by 26.19% to 12.71

The average one-year price target for thyssenkrupp AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:TKAMY) has been revised to $12.71 / share. This is a decrease of 26.19% from the prior estimate of $17.21 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.56 to a high of $16.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 165.25% from the latest reported closing price of $4.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in thyssenkrupp AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKAMY is 0.14%, an increase of 18.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.96% to 11,411K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 3,160K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,122K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares , representing a decrease of 9.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKAMY by 14.95% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 1,068K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GAUAX - The Gabelli Utilities Fund holds 980K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 698K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 749K shares , representing a decrease of 7.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKAMY by 0.00% over the last quarter.

