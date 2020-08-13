ThyssenKrupp 9-month Sales Down 15%

(RTTNews) - ThyssenKrupp (TYEKF.PK) reported a 15% in 9-month sales, as production in many areas came almost to a halt at the start of the 3rd quarter, reflecting temporary plant closures at customers, significantly impacted by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the first 9 months of the 2019/2020 fiscal year thyssenkrupp reported a net loss of €1.98 billion compared to €170 million last year, mainly due to weak operating performance as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Sales were down by 15% to €21.6 billion.

Further, the company noted that due to the temporary plant closures and production cutbacks by customers in the automotive industry, sales from continuing operations would decline significantly, above all in the 2nd half. Last year, sales from continuing operations totaled €34.0 billion.

