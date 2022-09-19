Thyssenkrupp: markets unfavourable but IPO remains preferred option for Nucera

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

FRANKFURT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE on Monday said markets were too jittery for a fast listing of its hydrogen division Nucera, confirming that an initial public offering (IPO) for the business was still the favoured scenario.

"Even though we currently consider the capital market environment to be rather unfavourable for a quick IPO, an IPO of tk nucera remains the preferred option," the company said when asked about whether conditions had changed in the wake of the planned IPO of Porsche.

"We continue to monitor developments closely."

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

