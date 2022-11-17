Thyssenkrupp: 2023 sales will 'probably nosedive'

FRANKFURT, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp's TKAG.DE revenue will "probably nosedive" in the year to September 2023, the company's management board said at the group's annual press conference on Thursday.

The company earlier warned that sales would fall significantly, not specifying further.

Sales are expected to fall 11% to 36.5 billion euros ($37.9 billion) in 2023, according to Refinitiv estimates.

($1 = 0.9624 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.