Thyssenkrupp: 2023 sales will 'probably nosedive'

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

November 17, 2022 — 04:00 am EST

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp's TKAG.DE revenue will "probably nosedive" in the year to September 2023, the company's management board said at the group's annual press conference on Thursday.

The company earlier warned that sales would fall significantly, not specifying further.

Sales are expected to fall 11% to 36.5 billion euros ($37.9 billion) in 2023, according to Refinitiv estimates.

($1 = 0.9624 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.