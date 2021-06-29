Thyssengas calls on German regulators to hasten shift to hydrogen

FRANKFURT, June 29 (Reuters) - German natural gas pipeline company Thyssengas on Tuesday called on policymakers to act with greater urgency to support the hydrogen sector as it seeks to respond to growing industrial demand.

Hydrogen is gaining traction as a form of energy to replace gas as the European Union seeks to combine recovery from the impact of COVID-19 with an accelerated shift to green fuel.

Provided hydrogen is produced using renewable energy, it is emissions-free and can help industrial processes to decarbonise.

It has the advantage of being able to make use of existing gas infrastructure, which the gas industry is getting hydrogen-ready, and can also help to provide stable baseload power to offset intermittent wind and solar energy.

"Speed is of the essence as there is immense demand, but we sense too little urgency," chief executive Thomas Goessmann told reporters. He cited examples of permissioning for pipelines taking 10 years.

The company transports around 10 billion cubic metres of gas a year in a 4,200-km regulated asset grid in western Germany and neighbouring countries.

It has received around 100 customer requests for hydrogen pipelines in a market survey, while the wider group of German high-pressure pipeline firms FNB, of which it is a member, had received over 500, Goessmann said.

The requests came from mobility, chemicals, manufacturers and from power station operators and included heavyweights such as BP BP.L, RWE RWEG.DE, Uniper UN01.DE, Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE and Evonik EVKn.DE.

Berlin has committed to investing billions to fund green hydrogen projects.

It has approved plans to provide for a switch of gas pipelines to hydrogen and also to build entirely new pipelines, but the industry wants a quicker merger of the two.

Goessmann said Thyssenkrupp, which faces a change of ownership, still hoped to go ahead with a plan to build a 100-megawatt electrolyser known as "Element Eins".

The energy regulator rejected the project in February on the basis transmission companies should focus on transmission.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Tom Kaeckenhoff, editing by Barbara Lewis)

