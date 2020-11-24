Thyssen Krupp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TYEKF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Thyssen Krupp AG (Symbol: TYEKF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.76, changing hands as high as $6.78 per share. Thyssen Krupp AG shares are currently trading up about 15.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TYEKF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TYEKF's low point in its 52 week range is $3.75 per share, with $13.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.78.

