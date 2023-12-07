Thursday’s Wheat Trade Starting Higher

Wheat futures are sitting near the top of overnight’s range with 3-6 cent gains in Chicago, a penny higher KC board and 2 to 4 ½ cent gains in Minneapolis. The Chicago wheat trade held relatively firm on Wednesday after another export sale announcement, but SRW futures were fractionally mixed to just 2 ¼ cents higher by the settle. KC futures dropped by 1% on the day. Spring wheat closed the Wednesday session with 8 ½ cent losses across the front months.

Going into the weekly Export Sales report, traders are looking for USDA to show wheat bookings between 250k MT and 800k MT. The daily reporting system had another SRW sale to China on Wednesday– with 372k MT sold in addition to their prior announcements. USDA reported another 198k MT SRW sale to China on Tuesday for 2023/24 delivery.

Census reported 1.07 MMT of wheat was shipped during the month of October. That put the season’s official shipment at 7.25 MMT (266.4 mbu). That is the slowest pace since 69/70 and is 38% of the season’s forecasted sum.

Ukraine reported that 7 MMT of cargo has been shipped via the Odesa port since August 8th, when the Navy initiated their own export corridor. Of that, 5 MMT was listed as grain. The port has also welcomed 226 ships safely during the same time.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.15 3/4, down 5 cents, currently down 5 cents

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.33 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents, currently up 6 3/4 cents

Cash SRW Wheat was $4.75 5/8, up 11 5/8 cents,

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.56, down 6 3/4 cents, currently up 3/4 cents

Cash HRW Wheat was $5.47 3/8, up 5 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.30 1/2, down 8 1/2 cents, currently up 3 1/2 cents

