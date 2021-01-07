Thursday’s Market Snapshot: Here’s What You Need To Know Right Now

Wall Street’s main stock indexes rallied as investors grew more confident that a Democrat-led US Congress could lead to more fiscal stimulus and spending to support the pandemic-hit economy.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose 2.2%. The S&P 500 Index increased 1.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.7%.

Shares of Plug Power popped more than 30% as the hydrogen fuel cell company formed a strategic partnership with South Korea’s SK Group to offer hydrogen fuel cell systems to Korean and broader Asian markets. As part of the partnership, a US subsidiary of SK Group will invest $1.5 billion in Plug Power by acquiring 51.4 million shares at a price of $29.2893 per share. In return, SK will get a 9.9% stake in Plug Power. Specifically, Plug Power and SK Group will provide hydrogen fuel cell systems, hydrogen fueling stations, and electrolyzers to the Asian markets.

In earning news, shares of Bed Bath & Beyond tanked 11% after the retailer’s third-quarter profit and sales missed analysts’ expectations as the resurgence in COVID-19 cases hit store traffic. Bed Bath reported adjusted net earnings of 8 cents per diluted share for its third fiscal quarter ended November, lagging the 19 cents per share expected by analysts. Net sales during the reported quarter declined 5% to $2.6 billion year-on-year, primarily due to “planned divestitures of non-core banners” and store closures, the company said. Analysts had been looking for quarterly sales of $2.75 billion.

Costco reported positive results, with a 10.7% rise in its December comparable sales, while overall sales grew 12.3% year-over-year to $19.1 billion. Costco has seen strong increases in sales of groceries and household items as people are spending more time at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Costco reported better-than-expected first quarter (ended Nov. 22) results last month, with revenue rising about 17% to $43.2 billion and EPS increasing 38% to $2.62.

Greenbrier Cos. stock declined 2.1% after the railroad car and equipment manufacturer reported lower-than-expected 1Q results. The company posted an adjusted loss of $0.30 per share, compared to the year-ago profit of $0.23. Analysts had forecasted a loss of $0.07 per share. The company’s 1Q revenue of about $403 million declined 47.6% year-over-year and missed the Street consensus of 367.73 million. Meanwhile, Greenbrier also announced the extension of its share repurchase plan of $100 million through January 2023.

Meanwhile, Roku jumped 7.5% after the video streaming platform disclosed that its active subscribers crossed a major milestone of 50 million during the fourth quarter, according to preliminary figures. The company said that it expects to reach 51.2 million active subscribers in the fourth quarter, which is above analysts’ expectations of 50.3 million subscribers. Roku users streamed 17 billion hours during the fourth quarter, compared to the Street’s expectations of 16.3 billion streaming hours and 55% more than during the same period last year. The company is scheduled to report its 4Q results in February.

On the coronavirus front, shares of Germany’s CureVac spiked 14% after the biopharma company announced that it has teamed up with Bayer to further develop and seek regulatory approval for its mRNA vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, against COVID-19. As part of the collaboration agreement, Bayer will support the development, supply and key regulatory hurdles of CureVac’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Specifically, Bayer will lend its expertise and established infrastructure in areas such as clinical operations, regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, medical information, supply chain performance as well as support in selected countries.

