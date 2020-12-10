Thursday’s Market Snapshot: Here’s What You Need To Know Right Now

Wall Street’s main stock indexes fluctuated between gains and losses as investors assessed prospects for talks on a fresh stimulus package, while the number of US jobless claims climbed more than expected.

US Labor Department data showed that the number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 853,000 for the week ended Dec. 5, versus 716,000 in the week before. Economists polled by Reuters had expected 725,000 applications in the reported week.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.2%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both depreciated by 0.2%.

All eyes are on the advisory panel to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is meeting today to discuss the approval for emergency use authorization (EUA) of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine. The panel is expected to make a recommendation to the FDA on whether to approve the EUA. BioNTech shares gained 4.5%, while Pfizer was down less than 1%

In other healthcare news, Immutep exploded 164% after the company reported encouraging first overall survival data from its ongoing Phase IIb AIPAC study assessing its lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha, in patients with metastatic breast cancer. “AIPAC marks an important milestone for Immutep and builds our confidence that efti is beneficial for many cancer patients, including those with metastatic breast cancer,” stated CEO Marc Voigt. “We are very encouraged by these first OS results which, subject to ongoing data collection, warrant a registrational perspective and regulatory interactions towards what we hope will be an important new class of medicines.”

Starbucks spiked 5% as the coffee giant raised its long-term earnings outlook and reiterated its fiscal 2021 guidance. The company lifted its earnings growth projection for fiscal 2023 and 2024 to 10%-12%, up from its earlier growth forecast of at least 10%. It projected 2021 adjusted EPS of $2.70-$2.90. For fiscal 2022, Starbucks forecasted “outsized” growth in adjusted EPS of at least 20%.

In tech earnings news, Verint Systems resumed its fiscal 2021 guidance sending its shares up more than 8%. The analytics company expects its FY21 revenue to be $1.28 billion, beating the Street’s estimates of $1.27 billion. FY21 EPS is projected to be $3.40, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $3.37.

Meanwhile, Walmart pledged to triple its India-manufactured products to $10 billion per year by 2027. By supporting the “Make in India” initiative, Walmart will help local Indian businesses gain exposure to international customers, which in turn, will create jobs and boost the Indian economy. The retail giant is already involved in initiatives such as the Flipkart Samarth and Walmart Vriddhi supplier development programs.

Last, but not least, General Electric has agreed to pay a $200 million penalty to settle charges related to the disclosure failures in its power and insurance businesses, which misled investors, the US Securities and Exchange Commission said. As part of the settlement, GE has also agreed to report to the SEC for a one-year period about accounting and disclosure controls in its insurance and power businesses. According to the SEC’s order, the conglomerate misled investors by describing the profits at its GE Power division without explaining that one-quarter of profits in 2016 and nearly half in the first three quarters of 2017 stemmed from reductions in its prior cost estimates.

