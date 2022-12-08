Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XMPT

The CEF Muni Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 442,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 51,000. Shares of XMPT were off about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nuveen Amt-free Quality Municipal Income Fund, trading down about 1.3% with over 853,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, off about 0.7% on volume of over 590,000 shares. Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 1.2% on the day, while Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund is lagging other components of the CEF Muni Income ETF, trading lower by about 4.7%.

