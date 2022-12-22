Markets
XMHQ

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XMHQ

December 22, 2022 — 12:25 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 150,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 32,000. Shares of XMHQ were down about 2.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Under Armour, trading off about 4.3% with over 3.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Macys, down about 4.2% on volume of over 2.6 million shares. Deckers Outdoor is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 1.4% on the day, while Lattice Semiconductor is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF, trading lower by about 5.8%.

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XMHQ
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XMHQ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XMHQ
UAA
M
DECK
LSCC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.