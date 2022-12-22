The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 150,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 32,000. Shares of XMHQ were down about 2.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Under Armour, trading off about 4.3% with over 3.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Macys, down about 4.2% on volume of over 2.6 million shares. Deckers Outdoor is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 1.4% on the day, while Lattice Semiconductor is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF, trading lower by about 5.8%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XMHQ

