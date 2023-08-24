The Invesco S&P 500— Top 50 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 390,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 185,000. Shares of XLG were down about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading up about 2.8% with over 83.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, down about 7.1% on volume of over 76.3 million shares.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XLG

