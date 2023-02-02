Markets
Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XHE

February 02, 2023 — 12:36 pm EST

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 506,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 50,000. Shares of XHE were up about 3.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Boston Scientific, trading up about 0.8% with over 4.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Baxter International, up about 1% on volume of over 3.2 million shares. Align Technology is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 27.1% on the day, while Angiodynamics is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF, trading lower by about 1.2%.

