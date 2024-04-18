The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 769,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 192,000. Shares of WTAI were down about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Tesla, trading off about 3.5% with over 71.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, off about 0.1% on volume of over 38.4 million shares. Luminar Technologies is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 4.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: WTAI

