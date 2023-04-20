The iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 577,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 84,000. Shares of SMLF were off about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Lumen Technologies, trading down about 0.9% with over 9.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Transocean, down about 0.1% on volume of over 9.5 million shares. XPO is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 17.1% on the day, while Eagle Bancorp is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF, trading lower by about 19%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SMLF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.