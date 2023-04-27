News & Insights

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RWK

April 27, 2023 — 03:30 pm EDT

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 293,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of RWK were up about 1.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Southwestern Energy, trading up about 3.8% with over 19.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Medical Properties Trust, up about 8% on volume of over 13.9 million shares. Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 20.3% on the day, while Aspen Technology is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF, trading lower by about 24.6%.

