The Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 636,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 107,000. Shares of REMX were off about 1.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Livent, trading off about 3% with over 1.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and MP Materials, off about 1% on volume of over 756,000 shares. Tronox Holdings is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 1.6% on the day, while Standard Lithium is lagging other components of the Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF, trading lower by about 6.1%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: REMX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.