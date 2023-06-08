News & Insights

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PSP

June 08, 2023 — 12:29 pm EDT

The Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 2.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 243,000. Shares of PSP were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Ares Capital, trading up about 0.6% with over 1.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Blue Owl Capital, up about 1.7% on volume of over 1.4 million shares. Graham Holdings is lagging other components of the Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 2%.

