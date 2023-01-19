Markets
PHDG

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PHDG

January 19, 2023 — 12:17 pm EST

The Invesco S&P 500— Downside Hedged ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 227,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 75,000. Shares of PHDG were down about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Tesla, trading down about 2.6% with over 94.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AMAZON.COM, down about 2.4% on volume of over 30.0 million shares. Comerica is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 5.7% on the day, while Solaredge Technologies is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Downside Hedged ETF, trading lower by about 9.9%.

