PBUS

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBUS

January 05, 2023 — 01:38 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 93,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of PBUS were down about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Tesla, trading off about 3.5% with over 104.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, off about 0.4% on volume of over 43.6 million shares. Novocure is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 55.9% on the day, while Rpm International is lagging other components of the Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF, trading lower by about 13.1%.

