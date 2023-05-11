The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 184,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of LGLV were off about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Alphabet, trading up about 5% with over 48.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Microsoft, off about 0.9% on volume of over 15.1 million shares. National Fuel Gas is lagging other components of the SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 2.4%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LGLV

