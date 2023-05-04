Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYM

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 705,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 64,000. Shares of IYM were down about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Freeport-mcmoran, trading off about 3.3% with over 14.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Newmont, up about 3.9% on volume of over 10.8 million shares. SSR Mining is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 9.4% on the day, while Mosaic is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, trading lower by about 10.7%.

