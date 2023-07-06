The iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 326,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 72,000. Shares of IYC were off about 1.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Tesla, trading down about 2.1% with over 61.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Rivian Automotive, up about 1.2% on volume of over 39.5 million shares. Borgwarner is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 1.6% on the day, while Wayfair is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF, trading lower by about 10%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYC

