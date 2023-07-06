News & Insights

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYC

July 06, 2023 — 12:04 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 326,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 72,000. Shares of IYC were off about 1.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Tesla, trading down about 2.1% with over 61.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Rivian Automotive, up about 1.2% on volume of over 39.5 million shares. Borgwarner is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 1.6% on the day, while Wayfair is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF, trading lower by about 10%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
