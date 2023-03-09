The iShares Global Comm Services ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 157,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of IXP were down about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Lumen Technologies, trading down about 0.2% with over 15.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Alphabet, down about 0.1% on volume of over 13.0 million shares. Dish Network is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 2.2% on the day, while Netflix is lagging other components of the iShares Global Comm Services ETF, trading lower by about 3.3%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.