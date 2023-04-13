The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 183,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of IVOO were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were National Instruments (NATI), trading up about 0.6% with over 5.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Medical Properties Trust (MPW), down about 0.2% on volume of over 5.7 million shares. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 9.4% on the day, while Kemper (KMPR) is lagging other components of the Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF, trading lower by about 6.4%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IVOO

