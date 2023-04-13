Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were National Instruments (NATI), trading up about 0.6% with over 5.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Medical Properties Trust (MPW), down about 0.2% on volume of over 5.7 million shares. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 9.4% on the day, while Kemper (KMPR) is lagging other components of the Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF, trading lower by about 6.4%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IVOO
