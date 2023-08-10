The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 197,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 72,000. Shares of IHAK were up about 2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Fortinet (FTNT), trading up about 3% with over 3.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Palo Alto Networks (PANW), up about 1.4% on volume of over 1.3 million shares. Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 18.8% on the day, while Onespan (OSPN) is lagging other components of the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF, trading lower by about 17.4%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IHAK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.