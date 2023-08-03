Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Proshares Ultra Semiconductors (USD), trading up about 0.9% with over 107,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend (FGD), up about 0.1% on volume of over 35,000 shares. First Trust Latin America Alphadex Fund (FLN) is lagging other components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 0.8%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IFV
