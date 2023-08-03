The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 537,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 83,000. Shares of IFV were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Proshares Ultra Semiconductors (USD), trading up about 0.9% with over 107,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend (FGD), up about 0.1% on volume of over 35,000 shares. First Trust Latin America Alphadex Fund (FLN) is lagging other components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 0.8%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IFV

