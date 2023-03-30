Markets
IEZ

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IEZ

March 30, 2023 — 12:47 pm EDT

The iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 3.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 425,000. Shares of IEZ were off about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Transocean, trading down about 1.7% with over 7.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Baker Hughes, up about 2.1% on volume of over 3.8 million shares. Rpc is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 3.8%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IEZ

BNK Invest
