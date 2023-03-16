The iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 3.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 320,000. Shares of IEZ were up about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Transocean, trading up about 1.4% with over 17.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Schlumberger, up about 1.9% on volume of over 8.6 million shares. Dmc Global is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 4.6% on the day, while Noble is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF, trading higher by about 0.1%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IEZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.