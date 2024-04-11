Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were NIO, trading down about 2.7% with over 18.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Kanzhun, off about 3% on volume of over 9.4 million shares. Niu Technologies is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 7.2% on the day, while Vnet Group is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P China ETF, trading lower by about 4.4%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GXC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.