The SPDR S&P China ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 551,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 137,000. Shares of GXC were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were NIO, trading down about 2.7% with over 18.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Kanzhun, off about 3% on volume of over 9.4 million shares. Niu Technologies is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 7.2% on the day, while Vnet Group is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P China ETF, trading lower by about 4.4%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GXC

