FTXO

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTXO

December 28, 2023 — 12:11 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 252,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 37,000. Shares of FTXO were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Bank of America, trading up about 0.2% with over 7.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Wells Fargo, up about 0.5% on volume of over 3.5 million shares. JP Morgan Chase is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 0.6% on the day, while Valley National Bancorp is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF, trading lower by about 0.6%.

