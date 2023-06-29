News & Insights

Markets
FNX

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FNX

June 29, 2023 — 12:14 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 133,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of FNX were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Carnival, trading down about 1% with over 35.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sofi Technologies, down about 0.7% on volume of over 21.7 million shares. Rambus is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 6.5% on the day, while Uipath is lagging other components of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 3.4%.

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FNXVIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FNX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FNX
CCL
SOFI
RMBS
PATH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.