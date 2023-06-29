Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Carnival, trading down about 1% with over 35.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sofi Technologies, down about 0.7% on volume of over 21.7 million shares. Rambus is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 6.5% on the day, while Uipath is lagging other components of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 3.4%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FNX
