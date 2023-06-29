The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 133,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of FNX were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Carnival, trading down about 1% with over 35.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sofi Technologies, down about 0.7% on volume of over 21.7 million shares. Rambus is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 6.5% on the day, while Uipath is lagging other components of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 3.4%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FNX

