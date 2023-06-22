News & Insights

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EZM

June 22, 2023 — 02:34 pm EDT

The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 95,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 32,000. Shares of EZM were down about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Lumen Technologies, trading down about 6.7% with over 13.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Southwestern Energy, up about 0.3% on volume of over 13.3 million shares. Commercial Metals is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 7.9% on the day.

