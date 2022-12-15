Markets
Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EFIV

December 15, 2022 — 12:19 pm EST

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 534,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 108,000. Shares of EFIV were off about 2.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Apple, trading down about 3.8% with over 36.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AMAZON.COM, off about 4.3% on volume of over 34.1 million shares. Charles River Laboratories International is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 4.3% on the day, while Generac Holdlings is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF, trading lower by about 8.5%.

