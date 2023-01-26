Markets
Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DWAS

January 26, 2023 — 01:34 pm EST

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 103,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of DWAS were down about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Liberty Energy, trading off about 1.1% with over 3.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Array Technologies, down about 4.5% on volume of over 3.1 million shares. Applied Industrial Technologies is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 14.3% on the day, while Covenant Logistics Group is lagging other components of the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF, trading lower by about 22.3%.

