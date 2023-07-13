The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 481,000. Shares of DGRW were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.9% with over 19.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, up about 0.4% on volume of over 16.4 million shares. Phinia is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 5.2% on the day, while Progressive is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund ETF, trading lower by about 12.6%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DGRW

