The First Trust BICK Index Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 149,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of BICK were down about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Banco Bradesco, trading down about 0.8% with over 32.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and NIO, up about 0.1% on volume of over 21.6 million shares. XP is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 3.5% on the day, while Azure Power Global is lagging other components of the First Trust BICK Index Fund ETF, trading lower by about 2.7%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BICK

