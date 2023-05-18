News & Insights

Markets
ACWV

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ACWV

May 18, 2023 — 12:38 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 2.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 209,000. Shares of ACWV were down about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Cisco Systems, trading off about 0.4% with over 21.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, off about 0.9% on volume of over 11.7 million shares. Zto Express is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 4.4% on the day, while Newmont is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, trading lower by about 3.9%.

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ACWV
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ACWV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACWV
CSCO
T
ZTO
NEM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.