The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 2.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 209,000. Shares of ACWV were down about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Cisco Systems, trading off about 0.4% with over 21.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, off about 0.9% on volume of over 11.7 million shares. Zto Express is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 4.4% on the day, while Newmont is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, trading lower by about 3.9%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ACWV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.